The Stockton University baseball team lost to Kean University 8-3 on Sunday in Union.
Stockton led the game led 3-2 but the Cougars took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Stockton (13-7 overall and 3-3 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference) had four hits, including an RBI double by Joe Pipher in the first inning. John Perrino added a hit, a run, a walk and a stolen base. Kean improved to 17-9 overall and 4-2 NJAC).
Track and field: The Ospreys won six men's events and two women's Saturday at the Bill Butler Invitational at West Chester University.
Qudratullah Qadiri led the Stockton men with wins in the 110-meter hurdles (15.42 seconds) and the pole vault (4.40 meters). Freshman Josh Rolls (Ocean City) won the 100 (11.18) and combined with freshmen Bishop Curry, Lucas Smith (Absegami) and Cedric Cook to wiin the 4x100 relay (43.86). Joe D'Amico won the 1,500 (4:00.23) and Hunter Daly took the high jump (1.93 meters).
For the Stockton women, freshman Jy'sia Bivins won long jump (5.21 meters) and Emmy LaFevre captured the shot put (11.53 meters).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.