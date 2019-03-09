The Stockton University baseball team beat Albright College 6-0 and 3-0 in a nonconference doubleheader Saturday.
The Ospreys improved to 4-0.
In the first game, freshman outfielder Brendan Doherty was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a double.
Sophomore first baseman John Perrino went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a double.
James Manos, a junior, got the win, pitching five shutout innings with four strikeouts.
Perrino had a two-run single in the second game, and junior infielder Andrew Slinger had a one-run single. Junior outfielder Rico Viani scored on both hits.
Ray Hughes, a senior, improved to 2-0. He finished with 11 strikeouts through five innings.
Men's lacrosse: Stockton'sbeat Washington College 16-11.
The Ospreys improved to 4-0.
Sophomore Luc Swedlund led Stockton with four goals.
Junior Erik Anderson had two goals and four assists. Joe Tierman, J.J. McKenna, Eric Ellis and Eric D'Arminio also had two goals apiece.
The Ospreys' next game is at McDaniel College at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Women's lacrosse: Stockton lost to Albright College 14-11.
The Ospreys fell to 2-1.
Freshman Michelle Pascrell led Stockton with three goals.
Freshman Casey Shultz had a goal and four assists.
Mary Carroll, Nicole Jandras (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) and Abbey Yannacone (Southern Regional H.S.) each had two goals.
Stockton trailed 8-3 at halftime but nearly came back by outscoring Albright 8-6 in the second half.
The Ospreys will travel to New Paltz for a 4 p.m. Monday game.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.