Stockton University’s baseball team started its season by sweeping Centenary University in a doubleheader Saturday.
The Ospreys began the day with a 22-4 win. They scored 10 runs in the opening inning.
Freshman outfielder Brendan Doherty and senior outfielder Joe Pipher each had a home run.
Senior pitcher Ray Hughes (Lacey Township H.S.) also got his first win of the season. He allowed one hit in six innings.
Stockton completed the sweep with an 8-4 win in the second game.
The Ospreys took a 5-0 lead before Centenary responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Pipher hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to stretch the lead back to four.
Stockton will host The City College of New York for a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.
Track and field: Stockton’s men’s and women’s track and field teams participated in the New York Armory’s Last Chance Meet on Friday.
The meet was the final chance for competitors to qualify or improve their rankings before the Atlantic Region and NCAA championships.
Junior Tom Strychowski qualified for the Atlantic Regionals with a fourth-place finish in the weight throw (16.00 meters). He was the top Division-III finisher.
The Ospreys will also be sending a relay team to Atlantic Regionals.
Christian Mele, Skye Jarvis, Matt Cohen and Joe D’Amico finished fourth out of 10 in the distance medley relay (10:22.85).
Stockton will travel to Ithaca College for the Atlantic Region Championships on Friday and Saturday.
