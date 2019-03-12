Stockton University’s Alexandra Cosenzo set the school career home-run record with 17 on Tuesday in an 8-0 win over Worcester State in Clermont, Florida.
The Ospreys later lost 3-2 in nine innings to Illinois Wesleyan, which is ranked No. 2 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association national poll.
The Ospreys’ record is 4-1.
In the first game, junior infielder Cosenzo was 2 for 3 with four RBIs, including the home run. Sophomore Samantha Huetter threw a complete-game shutout with three strikeouts.
Stockton held Illinois Wesleyan even through seven innings but fell in the ninth to the Titans. Stockton’s Marissa Semeraro allowed just four hits in regulation.
Stockton’s next two games in Clermont will be Thursday. They take on Bowdoin at 9:15 a.m. and Scranton at 1:30 p.m.
Baseball: The baseball team beat Penn College 4-2 and 16-5 in a doubleheader in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Ospreys improved to 6-0.
In the first game, senior first baseman Austin Gonella had three hits, including a double and an RBI.
Sophomore Zach Fillmore pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on three hits.
In the second game, Gonella hit his first career home run. He finished with three RBIs.
Senior third baseman JJ Swentkowski (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
The Ospreys will play a doubleheader against Dean at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Myrtle Beach.
Women’s tennis: Stockton beat Illinois Wesleyan 5-4 in Hilton Head, South Carolina. The Ospreys improved to 8-5.
For Stockton, freshman Sarah Richardson and junior Hailey Johnson won in doubles 8-5.
Emily Steinberg, Brooke Samuels, Brenna Samuels and Renee Wornowicz all won in singles for Stockton.
Stockton will take on St. Mary’s College of Maryland at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hilton Head.
