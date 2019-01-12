Steve Ferebee scored 21 and Jordan Taylor 18 to lead Stockton University to a 66-63 win over host Montclair State in a New Jersey Athletic Conference men's basketball game Saturday.
The Ospreys improved to 7-9 (5-4), while the Red Hawks dropped to 11-5 (6-3).
Ferebee also led Stockton, which got its first road win in four tries, with nine rebounds. Kadian Dawkins scored 11. Brandon Hamilton had four steals and blocked two shots, and Keenan Williams Jr. got four assists.
Stockton, which led 43-28 at halftime and by as many as 18 in the second half, enjoyed a 25-13 edge in points scored off turnovers.
Abkar Hoffman led Montclair with 18 points.
Stockton women's basketball: Alex McKinnon and Taylor Brown scored 16 apiece as Montclair State defeated the Ospreys 73-39 in an NJAC game.
The hosts improved to 11-5 (7-2), and Stockton dropped to 4-12 (1-8).
Montclair outscored Stockton in all four quarters and led 34-26 at halftime.
April Peterson led Stockton with 13 points. Emily Donzanti and Natalie Miller each added 10. Kirsten Flournoy grabbed six rebounds.
Montclair's bench outscored Stockton's 23-8. The Red Hawks also had a 42-26 edge in scoring in the paint.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.