The Stockton University men’s and women’s cross country teams qualified for All-Academic Team status from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Thursday.
The women’s cross country team amassed a 3.73 cumulative GPA, tied for 11th in the country. They improved four spots from last year.
The men were also recognized for their cumulative GPA of 3.37, tied for 76th nationally.
Senior Regina Duncan earned USTFCCCA All-Academic status individually as well. Duncan qualified by compiling a GPA above 3.30 and finishing among the top 25 percent of runners at the NCAA Atlantic Regionals.
Men’s basketball: Stockton ended the regular season on a positive note with a 57-51 win over Rutgers-Newark on Wednesday night.
The Ospreys finished the season 9-15 overall and 7-10 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.
Senior guard Keenan Williams Jr. led Stockton with 22 points and four rebounds.
Junior forward Steve Ferebee (Absegami H.S.) had four points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Sophomore forward Tariq Baker had nine points and three rebounds.
Stockton maintained a comfortable lead throughout most of the game. After a late flurry by Rutgers-Newark, the Ospreys found themselves down four with four minutes, 18 seconds remaining.
Williams led the run that put Stockton back in front for good. The senior scored seven of the last 12 points.
