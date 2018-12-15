The Stockton University men’s basketball team beat Kean University 76-72 Friday night at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.
Tariq Baker scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Ospreys, and freshman Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) added 15 points, four assists and three steals.
The host Ospreys improved to 5-3 (4-2). Kean fell to 1-10 (0-6).
Also for Stockton, Jordan Taylor scored 10 points, and Steve Ferebee had seven points and a game-high seven rebounds.
Keenan Williams Jr. and Kadian Dawkins had nine points apiece.
Jared Latane topped the Cougars with 26 points.
Stockton will next play in the Comfort Inn Juniata Holiday Tournament on Thursday (at 5 p.m. against Bethany) and Friday.
Atlantic Cape men’s basketball: Kenny Allen scored 26 points and had 10 assists and four steals to lead Atlantic Cape Community College to an 88-84 win over Union County College on Saturday.
Isaiah Price scored 25 points and had 19 rebounds, and Ayshion Centeno had 24.
Jordan Rowiley led Union County with 22 points.
The Buccaneers (5-5) are off until Jan. 8, when they will play Cumberland County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.