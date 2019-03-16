The Stockton University men’s lacrosse team lost for the first time this season Saturday, falling 11-10 in overtime to Elizabethtown College in Galloway Township.
Stockton (5-1) trailed 9-6 early in the fourth quarter when Joey Tiernan, Logan Holleritter and Erik Anderson each scored in a span of less than five minutes to tie the game.
But the Blue Jays’ Alex Filbert scored the go-ahead goal with 4 minutes, 5 seconds in regulation. Then, with 2:44 left, the Ospreys’ J.J. McKenna (Barnegat H.S.) scored unassisted to force overtime.
The Blue Jays’ Scott Nizolak scored the game-winning goal with 1:26 left in OT. Elizabethtown improved to 3-4.
Eric Ellis scored twice and had two assists for Stockton. Luc Swedlund scored twice and added an assist. Anderson scored twice, and Eric D’Arminio had one goal and one assist.
Justin Ruiz made 19 saves for Stockton.
Women’s rowing: Stockton ended a weeklong training session in Florida by rowing in five events at the Rollins College Spring Break Race on Lake Maitland.
The trip was another big step in the growth of the program under new full-time coach John Bancheri.
The Ospreys finished second in the novice four in 8 minutes, 33.4 seconds. The crew consisted of Mainland Regional graduates Marie Carney, Lily Ludgate and Julianna Hanson, plus Jany Anderson and Michaela Pope.
Stockton finished the varsity eight in 7:47.1 and the second eight in 8:22.9.
The novice eight finished in 8:33.9 with Hanson as the coxswain.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.