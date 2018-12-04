The Stockton University women’s basketball team suffered its sixth straight loss, falling 76-66 to Gwynedd Mercy University on Monday night.
April Peterson had career highs of 21 points and 19 rebounds, while freshman Emily Donzanti scored a career-high 20 points. Natalie Miller shot 5 for 8 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 15 points.
Atlantic City High School graduate Lajerah Wright scored five points with five rebounds and had a team-leading three blocks for the Ospreys. Kirsten Flournoy had a team-high three steals and scored three points.
Stockton (1-6) will host New Jersey Athletic Conference rival Rowan University at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
