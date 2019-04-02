The Stockton University esports team won the Eastern College Athletic Conference “Fortnight” championship at the Hudson Valley Gamer Con in Albany, New York, over the weekend.
The Stockton team consisted of Austin Van Zant, of Lincoln Park, Morris County, and Damian Majewski and Parker Teliszewski, both of Barnegat.
Four Stockton students were named season MVPs: Van Zant and Majewski for “’Fortnite” and Brandon Yip and Joseph Difilipo for “League of Legends.”
Stockton teams placed second in the “League of Legends” championship and made the quarterfinals in “Overwatch.”
About 400 gamers from 19 East Coast colleges competed in the season-ending tournament Saturday and Sunday. This is Stockton’s first semester competing in esports.
“We were the Cinderella story of the tournament,” said Scott Huston, Stockton’s chief information officer, in a statement. Huston helped organize esports at the school.
Demetrios Roubos, the team coach and esports program manager, said he had a good feeling about the “Fortnite” team’s chances since the game is relatively new to esports competition.
“I really felt they were going to be incredible,” said Roubos, who is an associate director of information security at Stockton. “The commentators really didn’t know what we could do. That started to change as we gained momentum, but right up to the end they thought we were at a disadvantage. But we came in and cleaned house.”
Stockton, seeded fifth in “Fortnite,” beat fourth-seeded Saint Peter’s University, of Jersey City, top-seeded Canisius College, of Buffalo, New York, and No. 2 Siena College, of Loudonville, New York, in the championship final.
The Ospreys’ “League of Legends” team was seeded sixth and reached the final before losing to defending champion Marist College.
Stockton got a banner and trophy for its wins, and the MVPs received awards.
“Everyone is just really excited,” Roubos said. “We already put our winning banner up in the esports lab.”
The Stockton “League of Legends” team also included Timothy Tran, of Atlantic City, Brandon Yip, of South Brunswick, Joseph Defilippo, of Waretown, Ty-Anthony Connor, of Somers Point, Kayla Brawley, of Middletown Township, and Christopher Pankewytch, of Howell.
The “Overwatch” team consisted of Dianna Marinelli, of Galloway Township, Brian Kibelstis, of Williamstown, Kieran Subin, of Vineland, Chris Hall, of Oxnard, California, Edward Corcoran, of Seaville in Upper Township, Isaac Strozyk, of Vineland, and Lawrence Chiappelli.
