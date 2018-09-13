Alexa Simonetti scored what turned out to be the game winner as Stockton University defeated St. Joseph's-Long Island 2-0 in a nonconference women's soccer game Thursday afternoon.
The Ospreys (3-1-2) have gone five straight games without a loss since their season opener.
Alexa Simonetti scored Stockton's first goal 19 minutes and 13 seconds into the game, shooting the ball into an open net after it was dropped by the St. Joseph goalkeeper. A little less than five minutes later, Emily Frazee, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, scored to make it 2-0.
Stockton goal keeper Nicole Pallante did not face a shot on goal in the shutout. Juliana Cintron had 17 saves for St. Joseph's-LI (1-2).
The Ospreys will begin New Jersey Atheltic Conference play against Kean University at 2 p.m. Saturday in Galloway Township. The match will include a halftime ceremony in remembrance of three-time Stockton all-NJAC defender DeAnna Stark, who died of cancer in January.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.