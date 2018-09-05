The Stockton University field hockey team beat Elizabethtown 2-0 for its third straight win Wednesday night at home in a non-conference game.
Britney Stein (Ocean City H.S.) scored the first goal of the game for the Ospreys at 23 minutes and 35 seconds into the game. Victoria Caiazzo (Southern Regional) scored the second goal for Stockton in the second half.
Ospreys’ goalie Emily Gilligan had six saves and Niya Calloway had one for the team’s first shutout of the season. Stockton will host New Paltz 1 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s tennis: Stockton University’s women’s tennis team (0-2) fell 9-0 to The College of New Jersey (2-0) on Wednesday. The Osprey’s Maria Ibarra was defeated 6-0, 6-1 to Liya Davidov at first singles. Ibarra and Emily Steinberg lost at first doubles 8-1 to Davidov and partner Katrine Luddy. Stockton will host Stevens Institute of Technology on 3 p.m. Wednesday.
