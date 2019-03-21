Nineteen members of Stockton University’s field hockey team qualified for the Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III National Academic Squad.
To be honored, athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher through the fall 2018 semester.
Stockton members of the National Academic Squad included Victoria Caiazzo (Southern Regional H.S.), Lauren Sontupe, Sarah Fisher, Niya Calloway, Emily Gilligan, Jennelle Long, Rebecca Moya, Harlee York, Casey Cordonna, Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional), Lauren Flynn (Southern), Isabella Gilhooley (Ocean City), Isabelle Marsh, Arielis Reyes, Britney Stein (Ocean City), Taylor Van Syckel, Kassidy Wentzell (St. Joseph), Kelsey Andrus (Oakcrest) and Cara Kientz.
Over 1,700 players across 147 schools qualified for the National Academic Squad. Stockton is just one of 13 schools with at least 19 qualifying players.
The team also received the Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division-III National Academic Team Award for the eighth straight year. To qualify, teams must have at cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.
