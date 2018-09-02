Kassidy Wentzell made her first collegiate goal especially memorable.
The freshman midfielder and St. Joseph High School graduate scored in overtime Sunday to help Stockton University beat Albright 2-1 in a nonconference field hockey game.
Wentzell scored 1 minute, 50 seconds into the overtime period after a shot by Britney Stein (Ocean City) was blocked in front of the net.
The Ospreys had forced overtime when Victoria Caiazzo (Southern Regional) scored the game-tying goal with 54 seconds left in regulation.
Stockton improved to 2-0, and Albright fell to 1-1.
Albright took a 1-0 lead on Bailey Lehman’s penalty stroke about 20 minutes into the first half.
Emily Gilligan had seven saves for Stockton.
Men’s soccer: The Ospreys lost 2-1 in overtime to Hope College in Holland, Michigan, on Saturday night.
Justin Ruiz scored for Stockton, making it 1-1 with 7:25 to go in regulation.
Stockton’s Dino Gromitsaris made three of his eight saves in OT. Logan Bylsma scored the game-winner for the Flying Dutch at 98:01.
Stockton fell to 0-2.
Hope (2-0) outshot the Ospreys 24-6.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.