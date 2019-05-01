Stockton University freshman baseball player Brendan Doherty earned all-conference honorable mention from the New Jersey Athletic Conference on Wednesday.
In his first college season, Doherty led the Ospreys in batting (.360), hits (40), slugging percentage (.459), on-base percentage (.426) and stolen bases (12). He was also second on the team in runs scored (25).
The freshman's 12 multi-hit games were the most on the team. He hit his first career home run Feb. 23 against Centenary.
Doherty started all 32 games for the Ospreys this season. He made just one error out of 48 chances in the outfield for a .979 fielding percentage.
The Ospreys finished the season 13-19.
