Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

Stockton University freshman baseball player Brendan Doherty earned all-conference honorable mention from the New Jersey Athletic Conference on Wednesday.

In his first college season, Doherty led the Ospreys in batting (.360), hits (40), slugging percentage (.459), on-base percentage (.426) and stolen bases (12). He was also second on the team in runs scored (25).

The freshman's 12 multi-hit games were the most on the team. He hit his first career home run Feb. 23 against Centenary.

Doherty started all 32 games for the Ospreys this season. He made just one error out of 48 chances in the outfield for a .979 fielding percentage.

The Ospreys finished the season 13-19.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments