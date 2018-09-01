The Stockton University women’s soccer team earned its first win of the season Saturday afternoon, beating the College of Staten Island 4-0 in the Kean University Cougar Classic.
The Ospreys (1-1) scored all their goals in the second half.
Madison Dorney, a transfer from Rowan College at Gloucester County, scored her first goal in a Stockton uniform. The junior also had an assist.
Alexa Simonetti and Dayna Van Pelt scored their first career goals, and Salena LeDonne scored on a penalty kick.
Stockton’s Nicole Pallante made four saves for her 26th career shutout.
Kaila DiBenedetto made five saves for the Dolphins.
Stockton will play its home opener against Moravian College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Volleyball: The Ospreys closed out the Cortland Red Dragon Classic by splitting two matches.
In the second match, Stockton (2-2) had a 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 victory over Houghton College.
The Ospreys lost to The University of Rochester, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16, in the first match.
Rochester was the champion of the two-day competition.
Women’s tennis: Stockton lost it season-opening match 5-4 to New Jersey Athletic Conference rival Rutgers-Camden.
Emily Steinberg won 6-3, 6-0 in second singles. Brooke Samuels won 6-1, 6-1 at fifth singles and her twin, Brenna Samuels, won 6-0, 6-1 in sixth singles.
Katelyn Emick and Theresa Fernbacher defeated Rutgers’ Hannah Cohan and Morgan Dempsey 8-0 in third doubles.
The Ospreys next play at 4 p.m. Wednesday at The College of New Jersey in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match.
From Friday
Volleyball: The Ospreys opened their season by splitting two matches on the first day of the Cortland Red Dragon Classic in New York.
In the first match, Stockton had a 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Oneonta College.
The Ospreys then fell 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17 to Nazareth College.
Allie Desmond led the Ospreys in the first match with 16 kills, while Jocelyn Holobetz added 10.
Emily Sullivan had a team-leading 23 assists for Stockton. Fiona Marziello added 15.
Desmond and freshman Caity Ullmer had 15 kills each against Nazareth.
Also for the Ospreys, Sullivan had 21 assists, and Marziello added 17.
Natalie Miller had 21 digs, and Franceska Gustave had six blocks.
Men’s cross country: The Ospreys placed third among 12 teams in the Ramapo Season Opener.
Absegami High School graduate Daniel Do won the men’s 5-kilometer race in 16 minutes, 47 seconds.
Joe D’Amico (16:52) placed 10th, while Stephen Conte and Christian Mele each finished in 17:11, placing 19th and 20th, respectively. Cooper Knorr (17:13) placed 21st.
Stockton will race again at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Philadelphia Metro Championship.
Women’s cross country: The Ospreys finished fourth among 13 teams in the Ramapo Season Opener.
Regina Duncan was the Ospreys’ top runner in the 5-kilometer run, finishing 15th in 21 minutes, 8 seconds.
Hayley Baydar finished with the same time as Duncan for 16th place. Freshman Jessie Klenk placed 21st in 21:47.
Dominique Tye (21:55) and Claudia Baydar (22:02) finished 23rd and 24th, respectively, for the Ospreys.
Stockton will race again at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Philadelphia Metro Championship.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.