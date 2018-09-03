Stockton University senior Nicole Pallante was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The senior from Brick Township opened the season with four saves in a 4-0 win over Staten Island in the Kean Cougar Classic on Saturday.
Her 26th shutout moved Pallante to within one of tying Sarah Hinkle (2010 to 2013) for fourth place in Stockton history.
A starter since her freshman year with the Ospreys, Pallante has led the NJAC in minutes played in each of her first three collegiate seasons. In the 2015 and 2017 seasons, she ranked sixth in minutes in NCAA Division III.
She was the NJAC Goalkeeper of the Year and Co-Rookie of the Year in 2015. Pallante was a first-team all-NJAC selection in 2015 and received honorable mentions in each of the past two seasons.
