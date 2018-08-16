GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has hired Rodger Gottlieb to start the school’s women’s golf program.
Gottlieb is a long-time fixture in the golf community, with several decades of experience in playing and teaching the game as well as in the business aspect of golf, according to the school.
He served as the director of the ShopRite LPGA Classic for 16 years and also spent time as the chairperson for the LPGA Player Relations and Communications Committee.
“We are most pleased to have Rodger come aboard as our head women’s golf coach,” said Stockton athletic director Kevin McHugh. “Rodger brings a passion for both playing and teaching the game along with years of experience that will be well utilized as we look to establish the women’s golf program first as a club sport and then ultimately as a new varsity sport for Stockton University.”
Women’s golf will start as a club program and then become intercollegiate sport once a strong foundation is in place, according to the school. Men’s golf is a club sport at Stockton.
Although the university recently sold the Seaview resort, an agreement is in place that allows the Stockton women’s and men’s golf teams to use Seaview as their home course.
Earlier this month, Stockton sold the Seaview Resort to KDGS Capital LLC for $21.07 million. In April, the Stockton’s board of trustees approved the sale of Seaview to an undisclosed buyer, saying the buyer would be revealed after closing. The college has owned the hotel and bay golf course since 2010, when it purchased it for $20 million as additional housing and academic space, and leased out commercial operations on the property.
