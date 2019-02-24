John Bancheri has coached rowing at the collegiate level for 35 years, most recently at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.
But Bancheri, who guided the Lakers to six consecutive American Collegiate Rowing Association, or ACRA, team titles from 2008-2013, would be the first to tell you there is something different about coaching the sport in South Jersey.
“The sport of rowing is big around here,” said Bancheri, referring to the nine local high school boys teams and eight girls teams that finished last season ranked in The Press Elite 11. “This is a great rowing community with so many youth rowers. It is a hotbed here.”
Stockton University, which established its rowing program in the 1970s, has recently taken many steps to enhance its women’s team into an NCAA Division III national power and lead the men’s club team to an ACRA title.
The first big step?
In December, Stockton hired Bancheri, an Atlantic City native, as the program's first full-time rowing coach. The 59-year-old started the position Jan. 22 and has since been hard at work.
He says his mission is to transform Stockton into a “national naval power that rows in the back bays of Atlantic City.”
And the chance to come home was a bonus.
But Bancheri, a four-time ACRA Women’s National Coach of the Year, understands it’s not a one-man job.
“There are 100 ways you can measure success,” said Bancheri, a 1978 Atlantic City High School graduate. “It takes a lot, but more importantly it takes strong internal and community support. And when this area gets behind something, this (crew program) is going to soar.
“And being Ospreys, we are supposed to reach for the sky.”
The Stockton women’s team competes in the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference. The men’s club team, which is coached on a part-time basis by Brad Cress and overseen by Bancheri, is not affiliated with the NCAA.
The Ospreys' women's team will compete in the Rollins College Invitational on March 16 in Winter Park, Florida. The team, which has almost doubled in numbers since Bancheri started on-campus recruiting, will have a training session in Jacksonville during spring break.
Bancheri already is doing much off-campus recruiting.
“There was already discussion about the rowing program being taken up a notch when I first started (1 1/2 years ago),” Stockton athletic director Kevin McHugh said. “We just know the great tradition and the culture of rowing in this area. It started to come together when I was hired.”
Stockton, which will share Atlantic City High School’s boathouse, recently added a training facility featuring 24 rowing machines at its new Atlantic City campus.
Many other expenses are still required.
Stockton will hold its “Rowing and Growing with the Ospreys” fundraiser at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room on the A.C. campus.
“I am excited about the excitement,” McHugh said. “I am excited about the buzz it has created within the local rowing community. This just reinforces the prominence of this sport in this area.”
McHugh and Bancheri anticipate a great crew season and have many goals, including the women to medal at the Dad Vail Regatta in May in Philadelphia.
Bancheri said his family (wife Christine and stepson Eric) will reside in Michigan until the summer. His other two sons, Salvatore and Patrick, attend Grand Valley State. Being away from his family while helping the Stockton program grow has been challenging.
But support from many, like Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, whom Bancheri jokingly called “the pope of Galloway,” is all the program needs to blossom, the coach says.
“As daunting as it is at first,” Bancheri said, “there are so many people helping to start push this boulder. And the boulder is now starting to move.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.