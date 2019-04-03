The Stockton University women’s lacrosse team beat Moravian College 21-20 in overtime Wednesday.
The Ospreys improved to 7-2.
Freshman Jennifer Toal scored the game-winning goal with 1 second left in overtime. She had four goals.
Freshman Michelle Pascrell had six goals and caused three turnovers. Freshman Casey Shultz had five goals and three assists. Senior Gaby Ojeda (Absegami H.S.) and junior Abbey Yannacone (Southern) each had two goals.
Shultz gave the Ospreys a 20-19 lead with 30 seconds left in the game, but Moravian tied it up 20 seconds later to force overtime.
In the extra period, Toal scored unassisted with her team on the advantage to win it.
For Moravian, sophomore Courtney Heist (Cedar Creek) had seven saves. Liz Bill and Meaghan McCullan each scored seven
Stockton will host Ramapo at 1 p.m. Saturday.
