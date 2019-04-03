Stockton University's men's lacrosse team beat Kean 14-12 in a Colonial States Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday.
Freshman Dante Poli had four goals and an assist for Stockton (9-2).
Sophomore Eric D'Arminio had three goals and an assist. Junior Erik Anderson had two goals and two assists.
The Ospreys outscored Kean 9-3 in the first half, and held a 12-5 lead in the fourth quarter. The Cougars, however, went on a 7-1 lead to cut Stockton's lead to one.
D'Arminio scored his third goal as time expired to give Stockton a 14-12 lead to end it.
The Ospreys will travel to Keystone at 4 p.m. Saturday.
