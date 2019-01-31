The Stockton University men’s basketball team lost 100-95 to Rowan on Wednesday.
The Ospreys fell to 9-12 overall and is 7-7 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.
Rowan, the second-ranked team in the NJAC behind New Jersey City, improved to 16-5 overall (10-4 in the NJAC).
Junior forward Steve Ferebee (Absegami H.S.) had 21 points and seven rebounds.
Freshman guard Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) finished with 18 points and three steals. Junior guard Brandon Hamilton had 19 points, three rebounds and three steals.
The Ospreys went into halftime up 47-40, and even went up by 11 in the second half, but could not overcome big scoring halves from the Profs’ Nick DePersia and Ramon Wright. Both had 15 points in the second half.
Stockton will host N.J. City at 1 p.m. Saturday.
— Ahmad Austin
