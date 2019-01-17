The Stockton University men's basketball team lost a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup to The College of New Jersey on Wednesday night, 99-88.
The Ospreys led 54-50 at the half, but were out-scored by 15 in the second half by the Lions. The Ospreys fell to 7-10 overall and 5-5 in the NJAC. The Lions improved to 11-6 (7-3 in the NJAC).
Keenan Williams Jr. led Stockton with 24 points to go with two assists and two steals. He was also made six out of nine 3-pointers.
Brandon Hamilton had 16 points and three rebounds, and Steve Ferebee (Absegami H.S.) added 14 points and six rebounds. Jordan Taylor scored 11 and had nine rebounds.
Randy Walko had a game-high 30 points for the Lions, shooting 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Ryan Jansen had 17 points, making three 3s and helping the Lions shoot 13 of 30 from beyond the arc.
Stockton next plays 3 p.m. Saturday at home against Ramapo.
