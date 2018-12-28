The Stockton University men’s basketball team lost 93-60 to Drew University in the first round of the Randolph-Macon Coaches Tournament on Friday.
The Ospreys will play in the consolation game Saturday.
Senior guard Keenan Williams Jr. led the way for the Ospreys (6-5) with 13 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Sophomore forward Tariq Baker finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Junior forward Steve Ferebee (Absegami) had five points, five rebounds and three blocks.
The Rangers (7-2) took control of the game from the very beginning. They outscored Stockton 44-26 in the first half, and followed up with a 49-34 performance in the second.
The largest difference between the teams’ performances was success behind the 3-point line.
Stockton shot just 2-18 from beyond the arc (11.1 percent), while Drew knocked down 21-33 (63.6 percent).
Freshman guard Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) finished with three points, three steals and five assists in 19 minutes of play for the Rangers.
Senior forward Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine Prep) had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Stockton will face Carroll University at 2 p.m. Carroll lost 78-64 to Randolph-Macon.
