The Stockton University men’s basketball team lost to host New Jersey City University 79-67 on Saturday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference game.
The Ospreys (6-8, 4-3) trailed by 13 points at halftime, but managed to go ahead 65-63 on sophomore forward Tariq Baker’s 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 45 seconds remaining. The Gothic Knights (10-4, 5-2) went ahead for good soon after, however.
Senior guard Keenan Williams Jr. led Stockton with 18 points, including three 3-pointers.
Baker had 16 points, including 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.
Junior forward Steve Ferebee (Absegami) finished with six points and seven rebounds.
The Ospreys will host Rutgers-Newark at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Stockton women’s basketball: The Ospreys lost 68-67 to host New Jersey City University on a last-second free throw.
Stockton led most of the game but was denied a fourth straight win as NJCU’s Marajiah Bacon made the second of two free throws to win it.
A jumper by Stockton’s Kirsten Flournoy had tied the game at 67-67 with five seconds left.
Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City) shot 7 for 9 from the floor and led Stockton with a career-high 16 points.
Natalie Miller hit 4 of 5 3-point attempts and scored 14 points, and Emily Donzanti added 10 points and a game-high six assists.
For the the Gothic Knights, Bacon scored 30 points and had eight rebounds, five assists and nine steals.
Stockton fell to 4-9 (1-6 NJAC). The hosts improved to 3-9 (1-6).
The Ospreys travel to Stevenson University on Monday for a nonconference game at 7 p.m. in Stevenson, Maryland.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.