The Stockton University men’s basketball team lost 84-80 to Randolph College in the championship game of the Comfort Inn Juniata Holiday Tournament on Friday.
The Ospreys, now 6-4 with the loss, saw six players score at least 10 points in the game.
Sophomore forward Tariq Baker scored a team-high 18 points to go along with five rebounds.
Junior forward Jordan Taylor had 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
Taylor and Baker were selected to the all-tournament team.
Junior forward Steve Ferebee finished the game with a double-double. The Absegami High School graduate had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Senior guard Keenan Williams Jr. scored 13 points and six assists, and junior guard Brandon Hamilton had 10 points.
Freshman guard Kyion Flanders (Wildwood High School) provided 10 points and two steals.
After trailing by as many as 13 points, Stockton took their only lead of the night on a Ferebee layup with 6:59 left in the game; but Randolph’s three-point shooting was just too much to overcome. The Wildcats shot 13-22 from three-point range (59.1 percent).
Stockton’s next game will be against Drew University in the first round of the Randolph-Macon Coaches Tournament on Dec. 28.
