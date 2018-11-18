The Stockton University men’s basketball team dropped the final of the Tip-Off Classic in Galloway Township on Sunday.
The Ospreys lost 73-58 to Farmingdale State in the championship game of the four-team tournament. They fell to 1-1 while the Rams improved to 2-0.
Jordan Taylor led the Ospreys with 19 points, adding six rebounds. Keenan Williams Jr. scored 15 to go with six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Steve Ferebee (Absegami H.S.) added nine points and six rebounds.
George Riefenstahl led the Rams with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
Stockton opens New Jersey Athletic Conference play 8 p.m. Tuesday at home against The College of New Jersey. It plays an exhibition game against the University of Pennsylvania at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Palestra in Philadelphia.
