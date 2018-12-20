The Stockton University men’s basketball team defeated Bethany College 69-65 in the first round of the Comfort Inn Juniata Holiday Tournament.
Now 6-3, the Ospreys will face the other tournament winner in the championship game Friday.
Junior forward Jordan Taylor led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Freshman guard Kyion Flanders (Wildwood H.S.) added 11 points and three assists. He also had a team-high four steals.
Junior forward Othniel Nyamekye had eight points and seven rebounds in the win.
After going into halftime up 10, the Ospreys rode their lead all the way to the end despite a second-half comeback from Bethany. The Bison outscored Stockton 35-29 to cut the lead to 4 by the final buzzer. They fall to 1-9 with the loss.
— Ahmad Austin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.