The Stockton University men’s lacrosse team took control right from the beginning and beat Morrisville State College 20-9 Tuesday in an NCAA Division III tournament first-round game at York College in York, Pennsylvania.
The game was the first NCAA tournament game for Stockton in the 33-year-history of the men’s lacrosse program.
Luc Swedlund led the Ospreys (18-2) with five goals, including the first 30 seconds into the game. Stockton scored four goals in the first three minutes, by Swedlund, Peter Burke, Erik Anderson and Joey Tiernan, to lead 4-0.
Stockton was up 7-4 after the first 15 minutes and outscored Morrisville 8-1 in the second quarter to lead 15-5 at halftime.
“We definitely started with a lot of energy and made a lot of good plays,” Stockton coach Kevin Zulauf said. “That helped us to settle in a little bit. In the second period, the ball ended up in the back of the net a lot, due to good ball movement from the team.”
Stockton comes right back to play host York College at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a second-round game. York (17-2) is ranked No. 4 in the nation by USLacrosse Magazine.
“We’ll rest and get hydrated and get ready to play our best game,” Zulauf said. “We have a scouting report, and we’ll go over it and be ready to play some good lacrosse (Wednesday).”
Anderson added four goals, and he and Swedlund each had an assist. Tiernan scored three goals, and J.J. McKenna (Barnegat) had a goal and four assists. Dante Poli and Burke each added two goals, and Rory Alpaugh, Eric Ellis and Sean Haddock scored one goal each. Justin Ruiz made seven saves in 54 minutes.
Stockton outshot the Mustangs 53-30 and won 21 of 31 faceoffs. Matt Thurmann won 16 of 20 faceoffs, and he Ryan Bradley each had seven ground balls.
“We had a good day of faceoffs. Whenever you score and then get the ball right back it helps to build a nice run,” Zulauf said.
For the Mustangs (10-7), of Morrisville, New York, Joe Piedigrossi led with three goals, and Joseph Rosaschi and Nick Geswaldo added two each.
York senior attacks Hunter Davis and Thomas Pfeiffer have scored 49 and 48 goals, respectively. Pfeiffer leads the Spartans in assists with 28 and Davis is second with 25. Freshman goalie Jack Michael has started 18 of 19 games and has a save percentage of 55.9.
York lost its last game on Saturday, 13-7 to Salisbury in the Capital Athletic Conference championship game.
Swedlund chosen for USILA Team
Swedlund, a sophomore, was named to the United State Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III Team of the Week for the fourth time this season on Tuesday.
He scored six goals and added two assists as Stockton beat Montclair State University 14-11 Saturday in the Colonial States Athletic Conference championship game. The score was tied at 11-11, but Swedlund scored the winning goal with 4 minutes, 46 seconds left to play.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.