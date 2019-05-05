The Stockton University men’s lacrosse team will continue its quest for a national championship Tuesday.

The Ospreys (17-2) will face Morrisville State (10-6) in the first round of the 36-team NCAA Division III tournament. Time for the game will be announced Monday. Stockton's selection was announced on NCAA.com late Sunday.

If Stockton wins, they play against York (Pennsylvania) on Wednesday in the round of 32. Both games will be played in York.

In its first season with the Colonial States Athletic Conference, the Ospreys won the tournament’s championship Saturday, beating Montclair State 14-11.

With the win, the Ospreys earned an automatic bid to the national tournament. It’s Stockton’s first conference championship and first trip to the tournament in program history.

Sophomore attack Luc Swedlund leads the Ospreys with 90 goals and 17 assists in 19 games. Erik Anderson has 55 goals and 51 assists, and Dante Poli has 48 goals and 31 assists.

— John Russo

Contact: 609-272-7184 JRusso@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Russo

Tags

Sports Reporter

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013

