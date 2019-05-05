The Stockton University men’s lacrosse team will continue its quest for a national championship Tuesday.
The Ospreys (17-2) will face Morrisville State (10-6) in the first round of the 36-team NCAA Division III tournament. Time for the game will be announced Monday. Stockton's selection was announced on NCAA.com late Sunday.
If Stockton wins, they play against York (Pennsylvania) on Wednesday in the round of 32. Both games will be played in York.
In its first season with the Colonial States Athletic Conference, the Ospreys won the tournament’s championship Saturday, beating Montclair State 14-11.
The Stockton University men’s lacrosse team, in its first season with the Colonial States At…
With the win, the Ospreys earned an automatic bid to the national tournament. It’s Stockton’s first conference championship and first trip to the tournament in program history.
Sophomore attack Luc Swedlund leads the Ospreys with 90 goals and 17 assists in 19 games. Erik Anderson has 55 goals and 51 assists, and Dante Poli has 48 goals and 31 assists.
— John Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.