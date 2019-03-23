The Stockton University men’s lacrosse team gave coach Kevin Zulauf his 100th career victory as the Ospreys beat Misericordia University 18-12 Saturday in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
Zulauf, who is in his 10th season, has a career record of 100-62.
Luc Swedlund scored a game-high five goals for Stockton (7-1), and Colin Shea and Dante Poli added three apiece.
Erik Anderson had one goal and eight assists. Joey Tiernan, J.J. McKenna (Barnegat) and Eric D’Arminio each scored twice.
Justin Ruiz had 12 saves for the win, and Logan Holleritter led the defense with game highs of seven ground balls and four caused turnovers.
Misericordia went up 2-0 but the Ospreys took the lead for good with four straight goals and led 5-4 after the first quarter. Stockton outscored the Cougars 6-1 in the second quarter.
Patrick Luzzi scored four goals and had two assists for Misericordia, and goalie Owen Rogers made 19 saves.
Stockton women’s lacrosse: The Ospreys (5-2) scored 21 consecutive goals and overpowered Manhattanville College 22-2 in Purchase, New York.
Melanie Patterson scored three goals and had one assist. Abbey Yannacone (Southern Regional) had three goals, and freshman Casey Shultz added two goals and three assists.
Alexis Limongello, Gaby Ojeda (Absegami), Allie Bremer and Danielle Graham scored two goals apiece.
Nicole Jandras (Egg Harbor Township) Tamara Torales, Mary Carroll, Michelle Pascrell and Kristina Mitchell each added a goal. Brooke Hallett (Holy Spirit) made six saves.
The Valiants (3-3) scored first, before Stockton’s 21 straight goals.
Stockton softball: The Ospreys split a nonconference doubleheader with Neumann, winning 12-7 and losing 8-6.
In the first game, Ospreys, junior infielder Ashley Lobell had a three-run home run in the first inning.
Junior outfielder Meg Murzello was 3 for 5 with three runs, a double and a triple.
For Neumann, Egg Harbor Township High School graduates Bri Lagroteria and Kate Korte had two hits apiece.
In the second game, junior infielder Alexandra Cosenzo was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Stockton. Lobell was 2 for 4 with a double.
For Neumann, Korte was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double.
Nicole Wisser (Egg Harbor Township) pitching a complete game and struck out six to earn the win.
Stockton baseball: The previously undefeated Ospreys dropped both games of a nonconference doubleheader at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.
The Ospreys were held to four hits in the first game and lost 13-0. They lost the second game 19-4 to fall to 10-2.
Senior third baseman JJ Swentkowski (Egg Harbor Township) was 3 for 3 with an RBI and a double for Stockton in the second game.
Senior outfielder Joe Pipher was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Cumberland County College baseball: The nationally ranked Dukes swept a doubleheader against visiting Union County College, winning 25-0 in four innings and 13-2 in five innings.
The Dukes (18-2) are ranked No. 2 in Division III in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Jose Rodriguez (2-1) pitched a four-inning no-hitter in the opener. He struck out five and walked none.
Vinny Napolitano went 3 for 4 with a pair of two-run homers and had five RBIs. Ryan McIsaac (Millville) was 2 for 2 with a homer, a triple and two RBIs. Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) hit a grand slam, and Tyler Knox (Holy Spirit) also homered.
In the second game, Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) hit two grand slams.
He went 3 for 3 with a double and eight RBIs. Winning pitcher Jarrett Quinn (5-1) went five innings, struck out nine and walked one.
