The Stockton University men's lacrosse team will try to extend its championship season Tuesday in the program's first NCAA Division III Tournament game.
The Ospreys play Morrisville State College, of Morrisville, New York, at 4 p.m. in an NCAA first-round game at York College in York, Pennsylvania. The winner will meet York, ranked fourth in Division III by USLacrosse Magazine, at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the second round at the same location.
Stockton, which has played men's lacrosse since 1987, earned its first NCAA berth by beating Montclair State University 14-11 Saturday to win the Colonial State Athletic Conference Tournament. The Ospreys are 17-2, and Morrisville, the North Eastern Athletic Conference champion, is 10-6.
"Everybody's really excited, and we're ready for the opportunity," Stockton men's lacrosse coach Kevin Zulauf said Monday. "Morrisville has been in the tournament before, and they've advanced. Everyone is the tournament deserves it. It'll be the biggest game of the year, for sure. We'll continue to play our game. We'll give it everything we've got and see where that takes us."
Stockton swept the four major CSAC awards. Zulauf was chosen the Coach of the Year. Luc Swedlund was selected Player of the Year, Colin Wharton the Defensive Player of the Year and freshman Dante Poli the Rookie of the Year.
Swedlund, a sophomore attack, has a school-record 90 goals and leads NCAA Division III in goals per game (4.74). Midfielder-attack Erik Anderson, a junior, has a school-record 106 points with 55 goals and 51 assists.
Poli is third in team scoring with 48 goals and has 31 assists. Wharton, a senior, has 37 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers. The Ospreys average 18.9 goals per game. Goalie Justin Ruiz, who has started each game, has made 227 saves and has a save percentage of .575.
"It has been amazing so far," said Swedlund, a 19-year-old resident of Randolph, Morris County. "Being the first team in school history to make the NCAA Tournament is a lot of fun. My individual scoring comes from having great teammates who work hard every day. We're like brothers."
Nick Gewaldo leads Morrisville State with 58 goals and has 21 assists. Chris Dovi has 49 goals and 25 assists, and Joe Rosaschi has 39 goals and 21 assists. The Mustangs average 14.5 goals per game.
Stockton and Morrisville have one common opponent, the University of Scranton. The Ospreys edged Scranton 17-16 in overtime on March 30, and the Mustangs lost to Scranton 12-10 on April 1.
"We found out (Sunday) that we're playing Morrisville, and we had one day of practice after we knew," Swedlund said. "We'll watch a little film, but it's really about preparing ourselves. We have to make sure we play our best game no matter who we play.
"Everybody had a goal this year to have a great regular season, win the conference and make the NCAA. I think that drove us all year. Now that we're starting to achieve those goals, it only makes you want to work harder."
