Stockton University's men's lacrosse team beat Haverford College 16-6 on Wednesday.
The Ospreys are 2-0 to start the season.
Junior Erik Anderson and sophomore Luc Swedlund led Stockton with four goals apiece. Freshman Dante Poli added three.
Senior goalie Justin Ruiz had 14 saves.
Stockton took control early on, outscoring Haveford 5-0 in the opening quarter and going into the half up 8-2.
The Ospreys will host Southern Virginia University at 11 a.m. Saturday.
