The Stockton University men's lacrosse team, in its first season with the Colonial States Athletic Conference, won the tournament's championship Saturday, beating Montclair State 14-11.
With the win, the Ospreys (17-2) earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament, that begins Tuesday or Wednesday. It's Stockton's first conference championship and first trip to the national tournament in program history.
Stockton head coach Kevin Zulauf, in a phone interview, credited past players for pushing the program to reach new heights every year.
"We feel awesome," said Zulauf, now in his 10th season as head coach after two years as an assistant. "It's been a long road to get here, and we're very appreciative of the past guys helping put us in a position to get here."
Luc Swedlund led the Ospreys with six goals and two assists. He was named the tournament MVP.
Joey Tiernan had three goals and an assist, and Dante Poli had two goals and two assists. J.J. McKenna (Barnegat H.S.), Eric Ellis and Erik Anderson also scored, and Justin Ruiz made 11 saves.
Christian Boyle led the Red Hawks with three goals.
Zulauf added that although the team is grateful for the opportunity, the plan has always been to compete at the highest level and win.
"We've always talked about getting to this moment," Zulauf said. "And if and when we win (the CSAC), we won't just be a team happy to be in (the NCAA tournament).
"We feel at our best, we can beat any team in the country."
The tournament selection show will air Sunday at 9 p.m. It will be streamed on NCAA.com.
