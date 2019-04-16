The Stockton University men's lacrosse team extended its winning streak to six games with an 18-14 nonconference victory over Messiah College on Tuesday night in Galloway Township.
Dante Poli led the Ospreys (13-2) with a career-high seven goals, and Luke Swedlund added five. Swedlund's fifth goal tied the single-season school record of 66 goals set by Kevin Logue in 1997.
Eric D'Arminio and Erik Anderson scored two goals apiece, and Jon Liguori and Sean Haddock each scored one goal. Justin Ruiz made 10 saves for the win. For the Falcons (8-6), Joseph Franken scored six goals and Cory Hurst had four. D'Arminio had two assists.
Messiah led 4-3 after one quarter, but Poli tied it, and Swedlund gave the Ospreys the lead for good at 5-4. Messiah stayed in it and trailed 12-10 in the fourth quarter before Anderson, Swedlund and Poli scored to make it 15-10. The lead never dipped below four goals after that.
