Stockton University’s men’s basketball team lost 84-81 to Montclair State in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup Saturday.
The Ospreys fell to 9-15 and 7-10 in the NJAC, while Montclair improved to 15-9 and 10-7.
For Stockton, senior guard Keenan Williams Jr. scored a game-high 28 points and had five rebounds and three assists. He made six 3-pointers in the game.
Junior forward Steve Ferebee (Absegami H.S.) had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Stockton trailed 46-35 at halftime but went one a big run late in the second half to put itself in a position to win. Williams Jr. made a 3 with 3 minutes, 18 seconds remaining to put his team up by one point.
Free throws played a major role in the outcome of the game. Stockton shot just 10 of 18 from the line, while Montclair shot 22 of 30.
The Ospreys will play at Rutgers-Newark at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Women’s basketball: Stockton University’s women’s basketball team fell 65-48 to Montclair.
The Ospreys fell to 7-17 and 4-13 in the NJAC.
Montclair, the third-place team in the conference, improved to 16-8 and 12-5.
Junior guard Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) led Stockton with 13 points and had four rebounds and two steals.
Senior forward April Peterson had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Freshman guard Emily Donzanti finished with nine points, three assists and three steals.
Stockton will play at Rutgers-Newark at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Stockton indoor track and field: Charlotte Leon and freshman Jy’Asia Bivins were both winners for the Stockton women’s team at the Fastrack National Invite Meet on Friday in Staten Island, New York.
Leon topped a field of 48 with a personal-best distance of 14.21 meters in the weight throw. Bivins was first in a field of 42 with a long jump distance of 5.42 meters.
For the Stockton men, Donovan Bryan-Frank was third in the high jump (2.04 meters), and Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township) was third in the shot put (13.58 meters).
The Ospreys will return to Staten Island on Feb. 18 for the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships at 4 p.m.
Staff Writer Guy Gargan contributed to this report.
