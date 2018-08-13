The Stockton University men’s soccer team was picked to finish fourth in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Coaches Preseason Poll on Monday.
The Ospreys finished 14-4-4 (4-3-2 NJAC) in 2017. Greg Ruttler will enter his fifth year as head coach with a 35-18-9 record.
Stockton will return two all-conference players from last year, senior midfielders Joseph Dikmak and Eucario Solano.
The Ospreys will open their season Aug. 31 against Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Rowan University was voted the top team, getting nine of the 10 first-place votes, after a 17-4-1 season that included the Profs’ third consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.
The Profs also were the NJAC regular-season champions (8-0-1).
Rowan coach Scott Baker has an overall record of 60-22-2 and is the reigning NJAC Coach of the Year.
Rutgers-Newark, picked for third, got the other first-place vote.
Kean was picked to finish fifth and named the NJAC dark horse.
Poll results
1. Rowan
2. Montclair State
3. Rutgers-Newark
4. Stockton
5. Kean
6. William Paterson
7. Rutgers-Camden
8. College of New Jersey
9. Ramapo
10. New Jersey City
