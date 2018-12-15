GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Stockton University men’s soccer team gained a new member Saturday morning, 13-year-old Ryan Hamilton.
“You’re one of us,” coach Greg Ruttler said as Ryan signed his name in neat cursive on his letter of intent. “Now, you’re officially part of the team.”
Ryan, of the Villas section of Lower Township, signed his letter in the university’s athletic building, committing to become a part of the team for the next two years.
For Ryan, who has cystic fibrosis, a genetic lung disease, it’s an opportunity to go to practices, games and other team events.
Team IMACT, a nonprofit that matches children with serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, coordinated the event with the soccer team.
“It was awesome,” Ryan said after the signing. “The guys are really fun and caring and really energetic.”
Ryan's mom, Ginny Hamilton, said her son has had multiple surgeries because of his condition, takes 18 medications a day and has to undergo treatments that will be a part of Ryan’s daily routine for the rest of his life. But it doesn’t hold him back from doing anything he sets his mind to.
She said she’s excited Ryan is a part of the team, and looks forward to attending events with them.
“He gets to experience the whole college life earlier than normal," she said.
Andrew Griggs, a junior at the university and a midfielder on the team, explained that every member of the team has had to sign a letter of intent, whether in high school or during a ceremony like Ryan’s.
Seven of the 30 members of the team have been working over the past few months to coordinate with Ryan’s family, Griggs said, and they even had him to the university for a tour and some basketball a couple months ago.
“We really got to know each other,” Griggs said. “Ryan is very witty, very sharp and just well-spoken for his age.”
“As much as he’s a part of our team, we’re now a part of each other’s families,” he added.
While the team’s season doesn’t gear up again until next year, Ruttler said they’re going to keep in touch with the family and hopefully go to other university sporting events.
After the signing, Ruttler joked with Ryan that he now has 30 big brothers to deal with.
“It’s amazing,” Ryan said. “And worth it.”
