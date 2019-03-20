Stockton University’s men’s lacrosse team beat Plattsburgh State 17-10 on Wednesday.
The Ospreys were led by sophomore Luc Swedlund, who finished with a game-high seven goals. Stockton improved to 6-1.
Junior Erik Anderson added three goals and six assists for Stockton.
Junior J.J. McKenna (Barnegat H.S.) had two goals.
Stockton will travel to Misericordia at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s lacrosse: Stockton beat Widener University 15-13. The Ospreys improved to 4-2. For Stockton, senior Gaby Ojeda (Absegami), sophomore Danielle Graham and freshman Michelle Pascrell each had three goals.
Sophomore Nicole Jandras (Egg Harbor Township) and junior Abbey Yannacone (Southern Regional) each added a goal apiece. Stockton will travel to Manhattanville College at 1 p.m. Saturday.
— Ahmad Austin
