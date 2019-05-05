The Stockton University men’s track and field team finished second in team scoring and the Ospreys women’s team was third at the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championships.
The meet was held Saturday and Sunday at G. Larry James Stadium at Stockton in Galloway Township.
The Stockton men had four individual wins and finished second to Rowan University for the second straight year to tie their best finish ever at the NJAC outdoor meet.
The Ospreys recorded 172 points, their most ever. The Stockton women scored 108 points, behind winner Rowan (280) and second-place The College of New Jersey (254).
Tom Strychowski (Lacey Township) won the men’s discus for the Ospreys with a distance of 41.51 meters. Keith Holland took the pole vault with a personal-best height of 4.75 meters. Hunter Daly won the high jump (1.93). Joe D’Amico captured the 1,500 meters in 3 minutes, 59.12 seconds.
The lone Stockton female individual winner was Charlotte Leon, who took the hammer throw with a distance of 46.23 meters. She was also third in the discus (35.45).
Stockton swept the top three places in the men’s discus and pole vault. Tyler Anzisi (Egg Harbor Township was second in the discus (41.29), and Darren Wan (Egg Harbor Township) finished third (41.10).
In the pole vault, Qudratullah Qadiri placed second (4.55) and Matthew Carter (Oakcrest) was third (4.40).
Other seconds for the Ospreys were by Strychowski in the shot put (14.57), Wan in the hammer throw (51.80), Christian Mele in the 800 (1:57.73), Cooper Knorr in the 10,000 (32:23.88) and freshman Jeanmarie Harvey in the women’s pole vault (3.05).
Abby Lodge, Jenna Walker (Barnegat), Erica Burdsall (Cumberland Regional) and freshman Jy’Asia Bivins set a school record (49.32 seconds) in the women’s 4x100 relay and finished third.
Bivins set a school mark in the 100 meters prelims (12.39) and finished fourth in the finals (12.69).
