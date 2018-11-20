The Stockton University men’s basketball team beat The College of New Jersey 87-70 in overtime Tuesday in Galloway Township in its first New Jersey Athletic Conference game of the season.
Keenan Williams led the Ospreys with a career-high 21 points, including 11 for 11 from the foul line in overtime. Williams also had four assists and eight rebounds.
Stockton, which shot 18 for 19 from the line in the extra session, improved to 2-1 overall.
Stockton was up 35-29 at halftime, and the score at the end of regulation was 64-64.
The Ospreys put the game away with a 12-0 run to start the extra session.
Brandon Hamilton scored 14 points for the winners, all in the second half and overtime. Steve Ferebee (Absegami H.S.), Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) and Travis Holland added eight points apiece, and Ferebee had a game-high nine rebounds.
For the Lions (1-3 overall and 0-1 NJAC), Randy Walko led with 20 points and had seven rebounds.
The Stockton men next play an exhibition game against the University of Pennsylvania at 2 p.m. Saturday in The Palestra in Philadelphia.
