The Stockton University women's soccer team was ranked second in the New Jersey Athletic Conference preseason poll Friday.
It's the second straight year the Ospreys enter the season projected to finish second behind The College of New Jersey, the perennial league champion.
The Ospreys finished were the NJAC runner-up in 2017 with a 9-8 overall record (4-1 in conference).
Coach Harry Silverstein has led Stockton to a 36-26 overall record in four seasons. Kristen McCormick, an Absegami High School graduate and all-NJAC player, returns for her senior season.
The Ospreys' season opener is Aug. 31 at Wilmington University.
TCNJ got all seven first-place votes from the NJAC coaches.
Last year, TCNJ reached the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament for the 10th consecutive season.
The Lions seek their 36th straight conference title since the inception of their program in 1982. TCNJ extended its NJAC winning-streak to 176 consecutive matches including a 5-0 season in 2017.
