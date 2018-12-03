Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Senate President Steve Sweeney, left and Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, right take part in the official ribbon-cutting for the new Stockton Atlantic City campus at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Stockton University's national search for a crew coach ended in Atlantic City.
John Bancheri, a 1978 Atlantic City High School graduate who is recognized as one of the country's top college rowing coaches, will be taking over the Ospreys' women's varsity program and men's club team.
He spent the last 13 years coaching at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.
"I'm jumping for joy because I'm coming home again," Bancheri said Monday. "You know that Allman Brothers song, 'Back Where It All Begins?' That's me. I'm coming back to where it all began."
In August, Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, his wife, Lynne, and Stockton athletics director Kevin McHugh formed an advisory committee that included some of the top coaches and former rowers from South Jersey, a hotbed of high school rowing.
The group included legendary Holy Spirit High School and University of Pennsylvania coach Stan Bergman, St. Augustine Prep coach Ray D'Amico and Southern New Jersey Scholastic Rowing Association President Sue Peterson.
Bancheri, 59, was picked to build Stockton's women's team into a NCAA Division III national power and develop the men's club team into one that can compete for an American College Rowing Association (ACRA) title.
"There's no question in my mind we can be national-caliber program, and John is the one to get us there," Harvey Kesselman said. "He's been extremely successful and has a wealth of experience. I could not be more pleased. Our advisory committee overwhelmingly and unanimously supported the hire."
Bancheri has been a successful coach for more than 35 years.
Since 2005, he served as the head coach of the men's and women's club teams at Grand Valley State, where he was a four-time ACRA women's coach of the year (2009, 2012-14).
The Oakcrest girls novice-four crew of, from left, coxswain Raven Macintosh, bow Jessica Guido, Abbey Thompson, Giana Fortson and stroke Megan Gaskill wins at the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships on Sunday.
Ocean City finishes first in the girls 2nd varsity 8+ race on Sunday in 5:51.90. (coxswain Lucy Greene, Alexa Japzon, Juliana Giardina, Maggie Clunn, Margaret Kane, Grace Broschard, Emily Culmone, Samantha Perro, Kia Tracy) Sunday, May 13
Ocean City celebrates their first place finish in the boys varsity 8+ race on Sunday. (coxswain Matthew Catanoso, Alexander Oves, Blase Japzon, Gregory O'Connell, Luke Hornick, Jack Branin, Seth Pierson, Noah Centrone, Jake Ruskey) Sunday, May 13
The St. Augustine Prep boys 2nd varsity 8+ defeated an Ocean City boat for gold on Sunday. (coxswain Jay Copperman, Robert Houck, Anthony D'Amelio, Omar Borai, Mason Anderson, Robert Belansen, Matthew Cottrell, Nick Cullmann, TJ Hunt) Sunday, May 13
The St. Augustine Prep boys 2nd varsity 8+ defeated an Ocean City boat for gold on Sunday. (coxswain Jay Copperman, Robert Houck, Anthony D'Amelio, Omar Borai, Mason Anderson, Robert Belansen, Matthew Cottrell, Nick Cullmann, TJ Hunt) Sunday, May 13
Absegami’s girls lightweight 4+ boat defeated an Egg Harbor Township boat for gold Sunday at the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. Shown are coxswain Camryn DeWolfe, Courtney Reed, Alexandra Contino, Emma Daniels and Francesca Palacio.
Ocean City celebrates its first-place finish in the boys varsity-eight race Sunday on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. The crew included coxswain Matthew Catanoso, Alexander Oves, Blase Japzon, Gregory O’Connell, Luke Hornick, Jack Branin, Seth Pierson, Noah Centrone and Jake Ruskey. Ocean City won the overall girls points trophy. St. Augustine Prep won the overall boys title.
