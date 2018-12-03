Stockton University's national search for a crew coach ended in Atlantic City.

John Bancheri, a 1978 Atlantic City High School graduate who is recognized as one of the country's top college rowing coaches, will be taking over the Ospreys' women's varsity program and men's club team.

He spent the last 13 years coaching at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.

"I'm jumping for joy because I'm coming home again," Bancheri said Monday. "You know that Allman Brothers song, 'Back Where It All Begins?' That's me. I'm coming back to where it all began."

In August, Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, his wife, Lynne, and Stockton athletics director Kevin McHugh formed an advisory committee that included some of the top coaches and former rowers from South Jersey, a hotbed of high school rowing.

The group included legendary Holy Spirit High School and University of Pennsylvania coach Stan Bergman, St. Augustine Prep coach Ray D'Amico and Southern New Jersey Scholastic Rowing Association President Sue Peterson.

Bancheri, 59, was picked to build Stockton's women's team into a NCAA Division III national power and develop the men's club team into one that can compete for an American College Rowing Association (ACRA) title.

"There's no question in my mind we can be national-caliber program, and John is the one to get us there," Harvey Kesselman said. "He's been extremely successful and has a wealth of experience. I could not be more pleased. Our advisory committee overwhelmingly and unanimously supported the hire."

Bancheri has been a successful coach for more than 35 years.

Since 2005, he served as the head coach of the men's and women's club teams at Grand Valley State, where he was a four-time ACRA women's coach of the year (2009, 2012-14).

