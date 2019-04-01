Stockton University senior Ray Hughes was selected as the New Jersey Athletic Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week on Monday for the second time this season.
The Lacey Township High School graduate made his fifth start of the season Saturday, helping the Ospreys (11-5, 1-1 NJAC) earn a 1-0 victory over conference rival New Jersey City University.
In that game, Hughes tossed seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and gave up just five hits. The Forked River resident improved to 4-1.
This season, Hughes has struck out 39 an d has a 1.38 ERA in 26 innings. Hughes, who has pitched in two combined shutouts, has held opponents to a .170 batting average.
Hughes is tied for the conference lead in wins and is second in strikeouts. He leads the Ospreys in wins, ERA, strikeouts, opposing batting average and innings pitched.
From Sunday
Stockton women’s crew: The Ospreys were in two races at the Occuquan Sprints in Fairfax Station, Virginia, on Sunday.
The Stockton freshman/novice eight finished third among five teams in 10 minutes, 43.03 seconds. The crew consisted of Morgan Maines, Geri Richardson, Amanda Guida (Lacey Township), Emily Luberto, Mikayla Reis, Sofia Lebedeva (Ocean City), Caitlyn Fogerty, Marie Carney (Mainland Regional) and coxswain Julianna Hanson (Mainland Regional). The Ospreys beat James Madison University and William & Mary.
Stockton finished fourth in heat 2 of varsity fours in 12:13.67, behind winner West Virginia, Grand Valley State and Robert Morris.
Other events were canceled due to rough conditions on the water.
