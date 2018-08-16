Stockton University was ranked second in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Preseason Volleyball preseason coaches poll, released Thursday.
The Ospreys were behind Kean University.
Last season, Stockton finished 23-11 overall and placed third in the NJAC regular season race with a 6-2 mark in league play.
Under the leadership of 13-year head coach Allison Walker, Stockton has produced an overall record of 312-115.
During her tenure, Walker has led Stockton to nine NJAC championships, including eight straight from 2008 to 2014. The Ospreys return three all-conference players from their 2017 NJAC runner-up squad, including junior libero Natalie Miller, junior outside hitter Sarah Walsh, and the 2017 NJAC Rookie of the Year, sophomore setter Emily Sullivan.
Meanwhile, Stockton’s field hockey team was ranked fifth in the conference preseason poll. Over the last two seasons, head coach Sarah Elleman has guided the Ospreys to a record of 19-18. The 2017 Ospreys posted an 11-9 overall record.
