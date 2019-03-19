The Stockton University baseball team remained undefeated with an 18-12 victory over Wesley College on Tuesday.
The Ospreys (10-0) scored nine runs over the first three innings and four in the fifth. The Ospreys had 12 hits and did not make any errors.
Southern Regional High School graduate Zach Fillmore (2-0) pitched three innings and struck out three.
The Ospreys drew 14 walks.
John Perrino went 3 for 5 with five RBIs. JJ Swentkowski (Egg Harbor Township), Austin Gonella and Anthony Napoli each had two RBIs. Perrino and Garrhet Reedy, who went 3 for 4, each doubled.
Softball: Stockton swept a doubleheader against Alvernia University, 8-4 and 4-2.
Stockton improved to 8-4.
In the first game, Casey Schieda and freshman Leah McCray each went 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. Meg Murzello scored two runs, and Alexandria Cosenzo had two RBIs.
Stockton scored three runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth to seal the victory.
Marissa Semeraro (2-0) pitched five innings and just one run on five hits.
In the second game, Carli Shaw singled in Lilly James, and Murzello then singled in Morgan DiVello (Hammonton).
Samantha Huetter (5-0) pitched a complete game.
Cumberland County College baseball: Dylan Scaranda (Absegami) went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Dukes to a 19-4 victory over Jefferson University.
Scaranda hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Tyler Knox (Holy Spirit) had a triple with three RBIs. Christian Lutz went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
JaQues Colon (Vineland), Ryan McIsaac (Millville), Donnie Stone (Oakcrest) and Brian Galante each had two hits.
Brian Bromley (2-0) pitched four innings and struck out six.
The Dukes (16-2) were ranked No. 2 in the National Junior College Athletic Association rankings Tuesday.
The Dukes next play at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Rowan College at Gloucester County.
