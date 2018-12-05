The Stockton University men's basketball team went on a 15-0 run in the second half and beat rival Rowan University 67-58 on Wednesday in Galloway Township.
Stockton's Steve Ferebee (Absegami H.S.) reached double-figures for the third straight game and finished with a team-high 18 points. Ferebee hit 7 of 10 from the field.
Stockton improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Rowan fell to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the NJAC.
Jordan Taylor (12 points, five rebounds) scored four straight points, and Kadian Dawkins added one of two from the line to start the Ospreys' 15-0 run midway through the second half. Ferebee (seven rebounds) hit the next seven points. A 3-pointer by Keenan Williams Jr. (11 points, seven rebounds) finished up the run and put Stockton up 52-39 with 8 minutes, 10 seconds left to play.
Also for the Ospreys, Brandon Hamilton added 11 points, three steals and three assists, and Othniel Nyamekye had eight points and five rebounds. For Rowan, Nick DePersia led with 22 points, while Connor Dickerson had 12 points and Marko Pantovic added 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Ospreys meet William Paterson University at 3 p.m. Saturday in Wayne, Passaic County.
ACCC men's basketball: Atlantic Cape Community College defeated visiting Brookdale Community College 91-89 Tuesday in Mays Landing. Atlantic Cape's Brian Townsel (Absegami) hit the game-winning field goal at the buzzer. Brookdale (4-3) is the defending National Junior College Athletic Association Division III national champion.
The Buccaneers improved to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the Garden State Athletic Conference. The Jersey Blues, ranked No. 9 in NJCAA Division III, fell to 3-2 in the conference.
Atlantic Cape's Ayshion Centeno (Pleasantville) led all scorers with 29 points and had four assists and four steals. Jalen Hudgins (Middle Township) scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Isaiah Price added 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Terra Gatling scored 22 points for Brookdale, of Lincroft in Monmouth County.
Atlantic Cape Community travels to Cumberland County College on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game in Vineland.
