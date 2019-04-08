Stockton University freshman attack Dante Poli was named the Colonial States Athletic Conference Player of the Week in men’s lacrosse for the week of April 1-7.
Poli scored four goals and had an assist in a 14-12 win against Kean on April 3. On Saturday, he matched his previous best with five goals in a 29-1 win at Keystone College. He also had two assists.
For the week, he totaled 12 points, two ground balls and two caused turnovers. He is third among Ospreys in goals (28), third in points (42) and fourth in assists (14). Poli also has scooped 16 ground balls with four caused turnovers.
Poli began this week ranked seven in the CSAC in goals (2.33 gpg), eighth in points (3.50 ppg) and ninth in assists (1.17 apg). He has scored at least one point in 11 of Stockton’s 12 games, helping the Ospreys go 10-2.
