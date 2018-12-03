Stockton University’s Emily Donzanti was selected as the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in women’s basketball for Nov. 26-Dec. 2.
The freshman point guard averaged 10 points and eight assists in two NJAC games last week to earn her first weekly award.
On Nov. 28, Donzanti scored 11 points with 10 assists, a career high, against Rutgers-Camden for her first double-double.
Donzanti scored nine points with six assists against Ramapo on Saturday. She went 3 for 6 from the 3-point range and was the game leader in assists.
Donzanti leads the NJAC and is tied for 18th in NCAA Division III in assists (6 apg) in her first six college games. She leads the Ospreys in steals (2 spg) and scoring with 10.7 points per games and shooting 70.6 percent from the free- throw line.
Stockton will host Rowan University at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
