The Stockton University's men's lacrosse team lost 18-11 to host York College (Pennsylvania) on Wednesday in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Ospreys fell to 18-3, capping off the best season in the program's history.
The team won its first-ever conference championship in a 14-11 win over Montclair State for the Colonial States Athletic Conference title. In its first-ever NCAA Division III tournament game, Stockton beat Morrisville State 20-9 on Tuesday.
Stockton coach Kevin Zulauf was proud of the performance his team put on in the season finale.
"(York is) good in every area," Zulauf said of the fourth-ranked Division III lacrosse team in the country. "The fact that we were able to hang in there with a team like that says a lot about our team."
With the game tied 7-7 at the half, Stockton stayed in position to pull off the upset. But an 11-goal second half for York would be too much for the Ospreys to overcome.
Sophomore Luc Swedlund led Stockton with five goals. Erik Anderson had two goals and two assists. Eric Ellis added three goals. Justin Ruiz finished with 11 saves.
Swedlund finished the season with 100 goals and 118 points, both single-season records for the program. The previous goals record was 66 by Kevin Logue in 1997. Swedlund also became the fastest player to 100 career goals when he reached the milestone against Rosemont on April 13. It was his 30th game.
Zulauf is excited to see what the next two seasons hold for the talented sophomore.
"(Swedlund) is an exceptional leader on and off the field," Zulauf said. "I'm looking forward to seeing him become a captain for this team and push everyone around him."
One of the biggest hurdles the team faced this season came in the first quarter of the very first game this season. Senior Tommy Gallo, the team's best player coming into 2019, sustained a season-ending injury. Zulauf was impressed by the team's ability to stay strong in Gallo's absence and put together an historic season.
"Every guy stepped up," Zulauf said. "I don't know many teams that can lose an all-American and go as far as we did."
Despite losing nine seniors to graduation this season, the 10-year head coach is confident that the next generation will continue to take the program to the next level.
"I couldn't be more excited (for the future of Stockton lacrosse)," Zulauf said. "We've got a lot of young guys that are excited to move the program forward."
